Patrick Dempsey Returning to TV, New Series Announced Two Years After 'Grey's Anatomy' Departure

Patrick Dempsey is diving back into TV.

Two years after we (tragically) lost our beloved Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, MGM Television has announced that a new series is in production starring the 51-year-old actor, along with Damon Wayans Jr., Virginia Madsen and Ben Schetzer.

The show, which will premiere on the EPIX premium cable network, is based on Joël Dicker's best-selling novel, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, about an author facing a murder indictment after a young girl's buried body is discovered on his property. Dempsey has signed on as the titular character in the Jean-Jacques Annaud (Enemy at the Gates)-directed project, for which production is underway in Montreal, Canada.

Sounds promising, though, after all this time, we're still a little upset over Dempsey's Grey's exit! Last year, the actor opened up why it was the right time to go.

"It had been long enough," he explained to People. "It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have."

