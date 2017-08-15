Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Tie the Knot on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's wedding was everything they described and more!

The two tied the knot on Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, in a ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison -- and that shaman from their memorable date in Paradise last season.

Before the lovebirds said "I do," Chris Harrison took viewers on a trip down memory lane, showing the weddings of Bachelor seasons past -- except for Lacey Faddoul and Marcus Grodd's, because we all know how that turned out (whoopsie).

Though Faddoul and Grodd understandably weren't in attendance, many famous Bachelor Nation faces were, like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Wells Adams, Whitney Bischoff, Emily and Haley Ferguson, and Tanner Tolbert. Tolbert's wife, Jade Roper, served as Waddell's bridesmaid, alongside Juelia Kinney.

The crowd took some time to catch up before Bass and Waddell headed down the aisle.

"Welcome everybody to the wedding of Evan and Carly... truly a sentence I thought I would never say, but honestly I could not be happier for the two of you," Harrison joked to start off the ceremony.

"Carly, you're the most beautiful person I ever laid my eyes upon.Your beauty reminds me of a sunrise," Bass said to his bride. "Your heart and soul have resurrected my heart in places I thought were dead forever.. the way you accept all of me is the most incredible feeling I've ever felt."

"Your love is like this ocean, so deep, so wild. Untamed and so much to explore. And I promise to never stop exploring you," he added with a wink.

"My dad's right there!" Waddell yelled, before delivering her own vows.

"Evan, I promise to be loyal and honest. I promise to listen with a compassionate and open heart when you really need to be heard. I promise to accept you for all that you are, which is a lot, but it's also wonderful... I promise to learn CPR so that if you ever fake your own death, I can resuscitate you," she said, referencing the time Bass faked a serious illness in Paradise to win Waddell over. "Evan, I love you and I choose you. You're my best friend, you're my weirdo, you're my lobster. You are my everything and I love you."

While tears from Iaconetti were expected, the couple was then surprised by the shaman -- and declared husband and wife.

ET sat down with the couple on Monday, where they reflected on their gorgeous ceremony, and opened up about their little one on the way. See more in the video below.