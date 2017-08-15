'America's Got Talent': 9-Year-Old Angelica Hale's Epic Cover of 'Clarity' Brings Judge Mel B to Tears

Every time 9-year-old Angelica Hale has taken the America's Got Talent stage, her performances have brought the judges to their feet, but on Tuesday's first live episode of the season, the little singer with the big voice brought Mel B to tears.

Hale's performance opened with the dynamic young entertainer standing in a cosmic field of blue lights as she broke into an epic cover of Zedd's "Clarity," and her stunning voice continued to grow as Hale hit some unbelievable high notes that simply amazed the judges.

"What an amazing song you've chosen. This song is so dear to my heart and you've literally did everything to it. You did it so much justice," Mel marveled. "You're so small, but you've got this massive voice."

The former Spice Girls star also praised the way the young contestant vocally interpreted the song, adding, "Every single lyric meant something so powerful."

As her eyes began to water, Mel B laughed and thanked Hale for her song, jokingly adding, "I'm not going to cry" as she bashfully turned her back.

"Angelica, I just think you are a very, very, very special girl," Simon Cowell shared. "I mean, when you watched that film, and you see what you've gone through, my god."

Before she hit the stage, the show explained how far Hale has come in her journey. When she was four, her parents brought her to the emergency room where they found out she had double pneumonia and her kidneys stopped working.

According to her proud father, doctors had all but told them that they were going to lose their little girl, until her mother became her hero by donating her kidney.

"I would sing to all the nurses and doctors," Hale said in the pre-taped interview. "Singing just took me away from all the bad things that were happening to me."

Hale's path to the live rounds was cleared when she got the Golden Buzzer during the Judge Cuts round for her amazing performance of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire." However, she told host Tyra Banks before her performance on Tuesday that she was still really scared.

Banks joined Hale on stage after her song to ask her how she was feeling after receiving so much love from the judges, and the young singer gushed, "I'm feeling very overwhelmed actually, and I'm feeling very excited, and I think that maybe I have a good chance of coming in to the semi-finals. Thank you so much!"

