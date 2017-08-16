Playing EXCLUSIVE: Kyra Sedgwick Stars in Heart-Stopping First Look at ABC's 'Ten Days in the Valley'

In ABC's fall drama Ten Days in the Valley, Kyra Sedgwick faces every mother's worst nightmare: your young child gone missing in the dead of night.

Sedgwick plays Jane Sadler, a television writer who burns the midnight oil one evening to meet an early morning script deadline, only to discover her daughter has been abducted from her own home.

And so begins a tale of secrets, lies and potential cover-ups.

RELATED: Why Kyra Sedgwick Waited More Than 30 Years to Make Her Directorial Debut

ET exclusively debuts the show's heart-stopping new teaser, which sets up the pulse-pounding 10-episode thriller. The miniseries will cover 10 days in the investigation, by asking one question: "What happens when fiction becomes all too real?" Flashes of Sedgwick's character in moments of peril fly by as her desperation reaches distressing levels.

Creator Tassie Cameron revealed the impetus for the show's meta concept earlier this month at the Television Critics Association press tour, sharing that the plot was a "recurring nightmare" she had been having.

"I was working alone late at night in my writing shed about 10 feet away from my house, and [the nightmare] would be I'd finish writing, and I would come, and my back door would be locked, and I'd break in, and my kid would be gone," Cameron said. "I don't have recurring nightmares very often, so when I do, I try and listen to them. I thought I would sort of write it out of my system. I think my shrink would probably say it was the pressures and the worries about being a stressed out, single mother juggling a career."

Ten Days in the Valley premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.