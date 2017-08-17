EXCLUSIVE: 'Basketball Wives L.A.' Star Laura Govan Tries to Find Love on 'Million Dollar Matchmaker'

After years of waiting around, Laura Govan is ready to put a ring on it!

The Basketball Wives L.A. star tries to find love with Patti Stanger's help on Friday's episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker -- and only ET has an exclusive sneek peak at the episode!

"I have four kids, but I'm also an entrepreneur, I'm an author, I'm an actress. I'm busy," Govan confesses in the clip. "Looking for love and being a single mom is super hard. I've tried a couple things. I've actually been hooked up on some blind dates [that] went all the way wrong, I need help."

Govan split from her NBA star boyfriend of 17 years, Gilbert Arenas, for good in 2016, after years of infidelity and legal battles, which left the reality star with major trust issues.

"Here's my problem: I'm beautiful, right? But it's more like, what comes out of my mouth. It's just, sh*t comes out," Govan says. "I would not handle living single for the rest of my life... [it's] not in my cards."

