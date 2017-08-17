'This Is Us' Recruits 'That '70s Show' Star Debra Jo Rupp for Season 2 -- Get All the Details!

This Is Us is adding a '70s grad!

That '70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp, who played Kitty Forman on the Fox sitcom for eight seasons, is joining NBC's breakout family drama for season two, ET confirms. Rupp is expected to appear in multiple episodes.

As EW first reported, Rupp will play a crucial role in Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) quest to adopt a child as they begin to explore their options. Rupp will play Linda, a social worker who crosses paths with the couple.

Rupp is the latest guest star to join This Is Us season two, which will feature the arrival of Sylvester Stallone as Kevin's co-star in the fictional wartime movie. Previous guest stars on the Emmy-nominated series include Ron Howard, Katie Couric, Katey Sagal, Brad Garrett, Seth Meyers, Jimmi Simpson and Elizabeth Perkins.

The cast of This Is Us recently spoke to ET about working with Stallone, who shared several candid behind-the-scenes outtakes on Instagram.

"He's very congenial," Chrissy Metz told ET's Leanne Aguilera at Monday's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood, California. "“He came in the makeup trailer, and he’s talking, he’s making jokes and he basically knows [co-star] Chris [Sullivan]'s entire resume. It was so cute… He knows people’s names, and he just cares and that’s super cool ‘cause he's a busy guy.”

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

