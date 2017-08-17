EXCLUSIVE: 'Grey’s Anatomy's' Giacomo Gianniotti Talks Jo and DeLuca: 'I See Them Having a Relationship'

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti is hopeful that Dr. Andrew DeLuca will see happier days in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The 28-year-old actor discussed the future of the love triangle his character is currently entangled in with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and her ex, Alex (Justin Chambers). Over the course of the last season, DeLuca began developing strong feelings for Jo, and it appears there’s a very real possibility for a deeper connection between the two doctors.

“DeLuca’s attempts to confess his feelings to Jo haven’t gone so well for him,” Gianniotti recently told ET. “But personally speaking, I think he jumped the gun a little bit. She’s fresh out of this relationship [with Alex]. I think she just needs a little time to process everything. It’s not necessarily that she doesn’t have interest and feelings for DeLuca, but she needs some space.”

“They were great friends before and confidantes during a traumatic moment in her life,” he added. “There’s definitely bonding that happened there regardless. I see them having some kind of a relationship, whether it’s love or friends.”

Adding a wrinkle to Jo and DeLuca’s blossoming relationship is the return of Jo’s estranged husband, Dr. Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison), whom viewers met briefly when Alex tailed him at a Seattle medical conference. Though Gianniotti remained mum when it came to specifics about Stadler’s reappearance, which Morrison hinted would be a “big role.”

“I think it’s a great storyline to explore,” Gianniotti said of Morrison’s reprisal. “We saw him and his existence outside of Seattle’s Grey Sloan, so if he comes into our world, that’s a whole other thing. That’s him meeting the other doctors. That’s him being involved in the lives of everybody, not just Jo, so it definitely raises the stakes having him around in that capacity.”

As for DeLuca and Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) short-lived romance, Gianniotti says that nothing on Grey’s is simple -- and he prefers it that way.

“‘It’s complicated’ is such a great way to describe a lot of the relationships on Grey’s Anatomy,” he said. “We didn’t really get much closure, but they’ve gotten to the point where they can work together and be in the same room and be cool. But yeah, there’s definitely some things left unsaid on both sides.”

But Gianniotti promises there will be real closure for the two, romantically, in the new season: “We might see a resolution, but it might not be a resolution that you guys thought or hoped for. It’s gonna be comical more than dramatic.”

He also spoke about the show reaching the impressive 300th episode milestone, which will air as the seventh installment in season 14.

“I don’t see [the show] stopping anytime soon. The show is still growing very strong,” he said, noting that Grey’s added “new producers, new writers” this season for “a fresh take.” “It’s going to be funnier and sexier and lighter. We’re still going to give you the drama. You’re still going to need that tissue box, for sure, but we want our audience to have a little bit more fun this season and enjoy some of our characters being happy.”

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.