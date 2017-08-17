Norman Reedus Reveals the Surprising Way He'd Like Daryl Dixon to Die on 'The Walking Dead'

Daryl Dixon has been one of The Walking Dead's most beloved characters since his introduction in the AMC zombie show's first season, and star Norman Reedus has made the character into something truly unique.

However, all good things much eventually come to an end and the scruffy star knows exactly how he'd like Daryl's end to come -- and it's surprisingly non-confrontational.

The actor recently sat down for an interview with CNET, where he was asked how he would write his character's death scene, if he had the opportunity, and Reedus said, "I think you’d see a sunset."

"I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up," Reedus said. "And people would just go, 'Whatever happened to that guy?'"

While it's difficult to imagine fans being satisfied with such an ambiguous farewell for the celebrated character (and even harder to imagine anyone enjoying such a peaceful fate on the violent series), it's easy to see why Reedus would enjoy it, and you can't deny Daryl has earned the freedom.

Season seven of The Walking Dead was a particularly difficult one to film, according to the 48-year-old actor, who admitted that he didn't really enjoy shooting the many episodes that saw him in solitary imprisonment at the hands of torturous madmen.

"I didn’t love last season, shooting it. I didn’t see anyone," said Reedus, referring to Daryl's solitary imprisonment during the majority of episodes. "I was crying all the time. I was naked and eating dog food. It was just no fun."

However, Reedus teased that the upcoming eighth season is going to be getting back to the spirit of what The Walking Dead was originally all about, explaining, "This season feels like our show again."

Season eight of The Walking Dead premieres Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

