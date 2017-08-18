EXCLUSIVE: Julie Chen Compares Finding Aisha Tyler's Replacement on 'The Talk' to 'Speed Dating'

Julie Chen and those at The Talk are still in search of Aisha Tyler's replacement on the show.

The host told ET's Brice Sander after Big Brother's first double eviction of the season that they are in the thick of it when it comes to finding a permanent co-host before the start of the eighth season of CBS' daytime talk show.

WATCH: Aisha Tyler Gets Big Kiss From Julie Chen During Last Day on The Talk

"We are a couple of weeks away from doing some chemistry tests and I know there's a big list of names," Chen revealed. "I will say this, I've been working in television a long time and I'm an avid TV watcher. Casting a partner on-air, whether it's one of five, one of two, is a very difficult thing because it's that thing we always talk about, chemistry."

Chen also pointed out that when it comes to finding a new co-host for The Talk, "you don't have to just have good chemistry with one person, you need to have good chemistry with all [of us]."

"I wouldn't be surprised if we ended up entering season eight and having a variety of guest co-hosts, much the way we saw Kelly Ripa do before Michael Strahan got named," she noted, referring to Live's co-host search. "Then we saw Kelly Ripa do it again when Strahan went to [Good Morning America], and before they landed on Ryan Seacrest [as the permanent co-host]."

EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Tyler Opens Up About 'Tough' Decision to Leave The Talk and Her Most Memorable Moment

Chen quipped of having guest co-hosts, "By the way, that's also interesting to watch because you get to see us four gals on many dates, it's like speed dating!"

Whoever ends up taking Tyler's place has some big shoes to fill, according to Chen. "I mean, when Aisha came and joined us season two ...by the end of the week, we were like, 'So, what color do you want your dressing room?'" she recalled. "It was exciting. So, I feel like we're dating now. Us four ladies of The Talk are going on many dates with many other women just to see who is the right fit."

Chen added, "It's like a relationship, it's like a marriage, you know? Gotta go on a lot dates before you propose."

MORE: Aisha Tyler Gives Emotional Farewell Speech on The Talk -- 'This Has Been a Family'

In addition to co-hosting The Talk, Chen also hosts Big Brother, which airs Sunday and Wednesday nights on CBS.

Earlier this month, ET spoke exclusively with Tyler about her final moments on The Talk. "These women are incredible people," she said, noting that the few seconds before she, Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood walk out on stage are the most "precious and magical" of the show. "That beat where we, our team, the Avengers have assembled, those few seconds are so precious and magical."