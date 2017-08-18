Amy Schumer's 'Judge Judy' Episode Airs and Fans Freak Out When They Spot Her in Courtroom

Amy Schumer seemed to cause a disturbance in the courtroom when she appeared on an episode of Judge Judy this week.

Back in May, the 36-year-old comedian revealed that she had visited the set, and on Thursday, she was excited to share that Judge Judy viewers would finally get to see her appearance on the arbitration-based reality court show. "Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy," she captioned a screen grab of herself on the program. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!"

Several of Schumer's fans also took notice of her TV appearance, with one Judge Judy viewer tweeting: "What you doing @amyschumer? Why you at Judge Judy?"

"When u spot @amyschumer in Judge Judy's crowd," another fan posted.

Back in May, Schumer dished to ET about what it was like to visit the Judge Judy set. "My sister and I are crazy big Judge Judy fans, and she kind of agreed to have lunch with us," she recalled. "So, we got to watch a bunch of cases and sit in the room. So, I'm going to be, like, a background actor in a lot of this season of Judge Judy."

Judge Judy also allowed the Snatched star to sit in her chair and preside over the courtroom. Check out Schumer's hilarious exchange with the show's bailiff, Petri Byrd: