Playing EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know 'Outlander' Star César Domboy (aka Older Fergus) With a Fun Game of 'Would You Rather'!

There's a fresh face playing a familiar role in season three of Outlander!

Given the 20-year time jump headed our way in the next chapter Starz's hit drama, French actor César Domboy has been cast to play the role of older Fergus. (As you'll recall, Fergus was previously played by the oh-so-cute Romann Berrux in season two.)

While we're thrilled to welcome Domboy to the clan, we realized that many fans probably don't know much about the 27-year-old actor -- but that's all about to change…

ET traveled to Outlander's season three set in Scotland last year and we sat down with Domboy for an oh-so-informative game of "Would You Rather…" and let's just say that all of his answers are beyond adorable. (And we're not just referring to his accent!)

Press play on the video above to find out if Domboy would rather be whipped by a red coat or be forced to whip Jamie. WARNING: His answer will most definitely make you swoon, Sassenachs.

Outlander's third season premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

