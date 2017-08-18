EXCLUSIVE ‘Guilty Party’ Trailer Premiere: Sofia Vergara’s Son, Manolo, Stars in New Digital Thriller -- Watch

Guilty Party might just be your new guilty pleasure.

ET has your exclusive first look AT&T Hello Lab’s dark, new digital series. The set-up: the victim of high school bullies appears to start taking revenge on the clique that cast her out. The group then has to face their past before sinful secrets tear them apart. It looks like it will be right up 13 Reasons Why fans’ alley.

Sofia Vergara’s 24-year-old son, Manolo, stars in the new show, alongside top YouTube personalities and digital influencers including Tiffany Alvord, Teala Dunn, Kian Lawley and Alexis G. Zall.

The story will unfold in a series of weekly episodes and daily character vlogs, debuting across social media on Aug. 29. Guilty Party will also air on DIRECTV NOW later this year.

