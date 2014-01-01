Skip to main content
'American Idol': How ABC's Premiere Compares to the Original
Ready or not, 'American Idol' is back.
Roma Downey Recalls the Biggest Test of Her Faith (Exclusive)
ET caught up with Downey at her Malibu, California, home, where she opened up about her new spiritual book, 'Box of Butterflies.'
'American Idol' Returns: 3 Things to Expect
The rebooted singing show returns to ABC on Sunday, March 11.
'American Idol' Judges Gush Over Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Exclusive)
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie tell ET that they are solidly behind their host.
Fox Sets O.J. Simpson 'Lost Confession' Against ABC's 'American Idol' Debut
'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' will premiere Sunday, March 11.
Kelly Clarkson Calls Out 'American Idol' 16 Years After Her Win for Missing Prize! (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the newest 'The Voice' judge and her co-star Blake Shelton and she revealed she never received part of her grand prize package after winning the first season in 2002.
Kelly Clarkson Admits She Didn't Initially Know She Was Auditioning for 'American Idol'
The new coach of 'The Voice' recalls what it was like to be a contestant on the first season of 'American Idol.'
'American Idol' vs. 'The Voice': Inside the Singing Competition Showdown
On Monday, 'The Voice' returns to NBC with new coach Kelly Clarkson. Meanwhile, the singer's alma mater will make its triumphant return in two weeks.
'American Idol' Alum Fantasia Barrino's Nephew Killed in Shooting
The 33-year-old singer posted a photo of her late relative on Instagram after the fatal shooting.
'The Bold Type's' Katie Stevens Is Engaged
The actress/singer was spotted with a rock on her finger earlier this month.
Luke Bryan Says His Perfect Vacation Includes 'a Lot of Family' and Blake Shelton (Exclusive)
The longtime pals shared the stage at Bryan's Crash My Playa four-night concert event in Mexico and proved that friends who vacation together, stay together.
'Hawaii Five-0' First Look: Phillip Phillips Channels His Evil Side in TV Acting Debut (Exclusive)
The 'American Idol' winner appears in Friday's episode of CBS' veteran action drama.
Watch Phillip Phillips Channel His Dark Side on 'Hawaii Five-0' (Exclusive)
The veteran action drama airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Katy Perry Hilariously Reveals the Perks of Her Unique Red Dress at Stella McCartney Event (Exclusive)
The pop star rocked a bold ensemble by McCartney to the British designer's fall collection launch event in Hollywood on Tuesday.
