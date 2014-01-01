Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The
Latest
in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Miranda Otto Joins Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series as Aunt Zelda
Lucy Davis was just cast as Aunt Hilda.
Kiernan Shipka to Star in Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series
The show was originally developed at The CW as a 'Riverdale' spinoff.
'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot Flies Over to Netflix With Magical 2 Season Order
In a spellbinding twist, Sabrina Spellman is headed to Netflix!
Original ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast Reunites -- and Weighs in on The CW's Reboot! (Exclusive)
Melissa Joan Hart and eight of her co-stars reunited at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con over the weekend -- and only ET was backstage with the gang.
Subscribe to The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina