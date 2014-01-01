Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Feud
The
Latest
in Feud
Golden Globes 2018: The Complete Winners List
See who won big!
Susan Sarandon Proves Why TV Is the Right Place to Be (Exclusive)
The longtime actress returned to TV with back-to-back roles on “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Ray Donovan,” proving that it’s the place for women to thrive onscreen.
Mariah Carey Received 'Multimillion-Dollar Settlement' From Ex-Fiance James Packer, Kept Engagement Ring
The 47-year-old singer split from Packer after a blowout fight in Greece last fall.
'What Not to Wear' Drama! Stacy London Blocks Former Co-Host Clinton Kelly on Twitter -- Details!
See how the 48-year-old TV personality reacted to London cutting off their social media interaction.
Did Brandi Glanville Just Slam LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian With Her Halloween Costume?
The former 'RHOBH' star seems to be bringing her feud with her ex back to the spotlight.
EXCLUSIVE: Why There's No Such Thing as a Small Part for 'Feud' Scene-Stealer Jackie Hoffman
The longtime actress talks to ET about her scene-stealing turn as Mamacita on 'Feud' and bringing 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' to life on Broadway.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Feud' Star Alison Wright Finally Gets Her Turn to Shine
The actress opens up to ET about her newfound success on 'Feud' and on Broadway after waiting in the wings for her turn to shine.
Subscribe to Feud