Loughlin also opened up about Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, and how she knew she was 'a keeper,' while speaking with ET to promote her series 'When Calls the Heart,' which airs Sundays on Hallmark Channel.
ET caught up with Jodie at Hallmark Channel's Television Critics Association red carpet on Saturday, where she also revealed where she'd like to see her surrogacy storyline go on the yet-to-be-ordered fourth season of 'Fuller House.'
ET spoke with the mother-daughter duo during the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries winter Television Critics Association red carpet at the Tournament House in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 13.
Candace gave ET an update on whether 'Fuller House' will be getting picked up for their fourth season and whether we'll be seeing her daughter on the show during the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries winter Television Critics Association.