The Millers
The
Latest
in The Millers
Sean Hayes Marries Longtime Partner After 8 Years of Dating
Congrats Sean Hayes!
Will Arnett & Sean Hayes on 'The Millers' & Longtime Friendship
ET sat down with 'The Millers' stars Will Arnett and Sean Hayes to preview tonight's season two premiere.
'Millers' Cast Dishes on Roommates from Hell
The Millers are detailing roommate from hell stories - including one about a trespassing stripper!
CBS Reveals Their New Fall Line-Up
CBS has announced their new fall line-up, including some familiar favorites, some exciting spin-offs and some brand programs as well.
Watch: Roseanne Barr Is As Uncensored As Ever on 'The Millers'
Roseanne Barr returns to TV and is as outspoken as ever in this clip from tonight's The Millers.
ET NOW: Roseanne Returns To TV, Olivia Returns To Stage
In your ET Now, Roseanne Barr is back on primetime television, while Olivia Newton John is back to performing.
Roseanne Zings Pop Culture Troublemakers
Roseanne Barr guest stars on The Millers, and ET caught up with the TV icon and sometime controversial figure to get her take on a few of today's pop culture troublemakers.
ET to GO: Bridges Previews New Show 'The Millers'
'The Millers' & 'We Are Men' Cast Talk Dysfunction
Fall TV Preview: 'The Millers'
