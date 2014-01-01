Skip to main content
The Newsroom
The
Latest
in The Newsroom
'The Newsroom' Star Alison Pill Is Engaged
Alison Pill has quite the sparkler on her hand.
Jeff Daniels and Olivia Munn: What We'll Miss About 'The Newsroom'
Jeff Daniels and Olivia Munn say goodbye to their HBO drama 'The Newsroom.'
5 Things We Love About Jane Fonda
ET is breaking down the top five things we love about Jane Fonda!
Daniels Talks 'Newsroom' Success At HBO Shindig
Daniels Talks 'Newsroom' Success At HBO Shindig
'Newsroom' Star Braces For Fan Finale Reactions
'Newsroom' Star Braces For Fan Finale Reactions
Olivia Munn Reveals Eyelash-Pulling Disorder
Olivia Munn Reveals Eyelash-Pulling Disorder
'Newsroom' Cast Spills on Season 2's Real Stories
'Newsroom' Cast Spills on Season 2's Real Stories
New on Blu-ray & DVD: June 11
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Oz the Great and Powerful; House of Cards and The Newsroom first seasons; Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters; Snitch; Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon 40th anniversary Blu-ray edition and more this week...
Exclusive: 'The Newsroom' S1 Blu-ray Spoiler!
Exclusive: 'The Newsroom' S1 Blu-ray Spoiler!
'Parenthood' Producer on Using Comedy to Teach
'Parenthood' Producer on Using Comedy to Teach
Go Inside 'The Newsroom' Season Two
Go Inside 'The Newsroom' Season Two
The Challenges of Working Sorkin's 'Newsroom'
The Challenges of Working Sorkin's 'Newsroom'
Tom Hanks Predicts an Emmy for Olivia Munn
Tom Hanks Predicts an Emmy for Olivia Munn
ET to GO: Your Summer TV Guide
ET to GO: Your Summer TV Guide
