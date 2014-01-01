Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Once Upon A Time
The
Latest
in Once Upon A Time
'Once Upon a Time' Ending After Season 7
ABC's fairy tale drama is saying goodbye in May.
'Once Upon a Time' Star Sean Maguire Welcomes Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)
The actor, known for his role as Robin Hood on the series, and his wife had their second son over the weekend.
Is a 'Once Upon a Time' Baby on the Way?! We Asked Colin O'Donoghue to Spill All!
We asked our favorite pirate about reuniting with Jennifer Morrison and if a Captain Swan baby could be on the way.
Is a 'Once Upon a Time' Baby on the Way? Colin O'Donoghue Teases Emma and Hook's Future! (Exclusive)
ET traveled to the set of 'Once Upon a Time' in Vancouver, Canada to get the inside scoop on that baby bombshell everyone's hoping for!
Dania Ramirez Debuts as Latina Cinderella in 'Once Upon A Time' and Fans Go Crazy
The 37-year-old actress recorded her kids' reaction to seeing her as the Disney Princess.
'Once Upon a Time' Season 7: Watch Jennifer Morrison's Return!
Only ET has your exclusive first look at Jennifer Morrison's highly anticipated 'Once Upon a Time' homecoming!
'Once Upon a Time' Sneak Peek: Watch Emma's Kiss-Filled Return in Season 7!
Emma Swan is back on 'Once Upon a Time' and only ET has your exclusive first look at Jennifer Morrison's highly anticipated return in episode 702 airing Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC!
'Once Upon a Time' Season 7: Colin O'Donoghue Dishes on Hook's New Identity!
So long, Storybrooke and hello, Hyperion Heights!
'Once Upon a Time' Star Colin O'Donoghue on Season 7 Reboot -- Will Robin Hood Return? (Exclusive)
ET caught up with Captain Hook himself on the set of 'Once Upon a Time' in Vancouver to get the inside scoop on his new cursed character and if his real-life best friend, Sean Maguire, will return as Robin Hood!
Fall TV 2017: 7 Returning Shows That Will Look and Feel Different This Season
From 'Chicago P.D.' to 'Riverdale,' we're taking a look at how your favorite shows will surprise you this fall.
2017 Fall TV Preview: 7 Returning Favorites That Will Look Very Different This Year
From a rebooted ‘Once Upon a Time’ to creative changes on ‘Kevin Can Wait,’ ET highlights the shows that will have a completely different feel.
'Once Upon a Time' Drops First Two Scenes From Season 7 Premiere at Comic-Con -- Watch!
Colin O'Donoghue, Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle were joined by new series regulars Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez and Gabrielle Anwar on Saturday.
'Once Upon a Time' Bosses Downplay Season 7 Cast 'Reset,' Reveal Huge Premiere Spoilers
New series regular Dania Ramirez was revealed to be playing a 'different' Cinderella in the upcoming season.
Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader Break Silence as More 'Once Upon a Time' Stars Exit Ahead of Season 7
Jennifer Morrison announced she was leaving the series on Monday.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Once Upon A Time