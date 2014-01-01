Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
The People V Oj Simpson
The
Latest
in The People V Oj Simpson
2017 SAG Awards: Check Out All the Winners!
See who took home an actor at Sunday's awards show!
Here's Why Sarah Paulson Says She Still Hasn't Watched 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'
Sarah picked up both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Marcia Clarke in the series, but on Monday's episode of 'The Late Show,' she revealed she purposefully hasn't watched the drama.
Sarah Paulson Wins First Golden Globe as Girlfriend Holland Taylor Gushes Over Her on Twitter
Paulson dedicated her 'People v. O.J. Simpson' win to the "remarkable" Marcia Clark.
Golden Globe Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List
Who took home awards Sunday night in Los Angeles? ET's got you covered!
EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta Thanks Late Son Jett After 'People v. O.J Simpson' Emmy Win
The actor celebrated taking home the Best Limited Series award backstage with ET.
EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Darden Finally Admits He Was 'More Than Friends' With Marcia Clark
The famed prosecutor opened up to ET about his former relationship with his co-counsel.
EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Darden Is 'Happy' for Sterling K. Brown's Emmy Win and Finally Ready to Talk to Him
The attorney opened up to ET about his decision to not speak with the actor, and how it feels to be portrayed by an Emmy-winning star.
Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler Melt Our Hearts With Adorable 'Friday Night Lights' Emmys Reunion
Also in the crowd on Sunday: the duo's former on-screen daughter, Aimee Teegarden.
EXCLUSIVE: Why 'American Crime Story' Star Sterling K. Brown Won't Be Calling Chris Darden Following Emmys Win
The Emmy-winning actor tells ET he doesn't 'think it would be right.'
EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta Flew Himself to the Emmys, Thanks 'My Little Jetty' After Win
John Travolta has a special thank you for his late son, Jett, who died in 2009.
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Paulson Compares Marcia Clark to Hillary Clinton, Leaves Her in the Theater After Emmy Win
Looks like Sarah Paulson owes Marcia Clark another apology.
Jimmy Kimmel Takes on 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' and Donald Trump in Emmys Monologue
The night's host did not hold back.
Emmys 2016 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know About TV's Biggest Night!
Who will be the night's best-dressed? Will 'People v. O.J. Simpson' win all of its categories? Here's ET's handy guide to the Emmys.
Emmy 2016 Predictions: Who Will Win the Biggest Categories?
Will 'Game of Thrones' repeat? Is Sarah Paulson the biggest lock of all time? Find out who ET is betting on this Sunday!
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to The People V Oj Simpson