The Talk



'The Talk' Cast Films Show With No Makeup: Watch!
The ladies haven't gone makeup-free since 2012.
'The Talk' Ladies Open Up About Going Makeup-Free for Their Latest Episode (Exclusive)
The talk show's newest host, Eve, expressed that she was scared of walking out sans makeup.
The 9 Biggest Daytime TV and Morning Show Moments of 2017
Here's a look at some of the most hilarious, shocking and memorable moments from the last year.
Eve Gushes About Joining 'The Talk' as Newest Co-Host (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 39-year-old rapper after the big announcement was made on Tuesday.
'The Talk' Announces New Co-Host -- Find Out Who It Is!
The daytime talk show has found a permanent replacement for Aisha Tyler, three months after her departure.
'The Talk' Cast Wows With Annual Halloween Outfits and Lip Sync Battle
Only ET was invited behind the scenes of 'The Talk's' Halloween-themed episode.
Michelle Williams Reveals She Was 'Suicidal' & Battling Depression at Height of Destiny's Child Fame
The 37-year-old singer opened about her struggles with mental health issues while guest hosting on CBS' 'The Talk.'
Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Talking About Adoption Hopes: 'I Want So Badly to Have a Child'
The 'DWTS' judge also revealed her plans to have a hysterectomy.
Sharon Osbourne Is Now Flipping Homes! Inside Her New Career (Exclusive)
ET chatted with the co-host of 'The Talk' about her new TV special, where she turns dumpy houses into dream homes, with the help of some colorful language. 'Sharon Flipping Osbourne' premieres on We TV on Oct. 6.
EXCLUSIVE: Sheryl Underwood Reflects on Humble Beginnings as a Comedian: 'We Didn't Have a Lot of Food'
ET caught up with the 53-year-old TV host at the Netflix 'Def Comedy Jam 25' event on Sunday.
'The Talk' Co-Hosts on Whether a Man Could Replace Aisha Tyler
Could a gentleman join the ladies?
EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gilbert Gives 'Roseanne' Reboot Update: We're in 'Amazing Talks' With Johnny Galecki
The ladies of 'The Talk' stopped by the ET studio to dish on their new season, debuting Sept. 11.
EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Doubles Down on Kim Kardashian Not Being a Feminist
The ladies of 'The Talk' stopped by the ET studio to dish on their new season, debuting Sept. 11.
EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Talks Opening Up About Ozzy's Infidelity: 'Couples Can Learn From Us'
The TV personality opened up to ET about how she and Ozzy have moved past their troubles and what keeps them together.
