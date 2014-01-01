The Wolfpack is back for The Hangover Part III; Will Smith and son Jaden must survive in the sci-fi thriller After Earth; Joss Whedon's Much Ado About Nothing; American Horror Story: Asylum; The Exorcist celebrates 40 years and more in new releases.
White Collar season four ended with Peter being mistakenly arrested for Senator Pratt's murder, and when season five kicks off on October 17, he is still behind bars as you can see from ETonline's exclusive first look at the episode, titled At What Price.