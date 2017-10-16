TV's Laura Bell Bundy Returns to the Stage After 10-Year Hiatus in ‘The Honeymooners’ (Exclusive)

The TBS series is a comedic anthology series about a small mountain town where out-of-towners vacation. It’s already been picked up for season two. “It’s going to be really different than the last season,” Bundy says, “so I don’t know if Jessica is even going to be in it.”

Meanwhile, on Netflix’s Fuller House, Bundy plays Ginger, wife to Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). “It’s funny, because Full House was my favorite show as a little kid. When they asked me to be Dave’s wife, I was like, ‘So in Wikipedia, I am going to be listed as his wife? Oh, yeah! I’ll do it!’” Bundy was in one episode last season, where it was revealed that they have four children and she’s a magician. The odd couple is well suited for each other, Bundy explains. “She is crazy. They’re both idiots and their personalities click. It kind of pulls together. [Dave] is amazing to work with and we can be foolish together.”

Bundy will next be seen opposite Michelle Dockery on TNT’s Good Behavior, which returned for season two on Oct. 15. “It’s such a dark, weird, sexy show. I always get cast in comedies -- so to be cast in a drama was totally different for me,” she says.

But despite all the TV work, the goal is to someday get back to the Great White Way -- and hopefully it’s with The Honeymooners. “I desperately miss doing Broadway. Comedic musical theater is what I do.”