Ty Dolla $ign Confirms Relationship With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui
Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui are official.
The 32-year-old singer confirmed he was dating the Fifth Harmony performer during a radio interview on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Tuesday.
"Just for you, I'll say yes," he teased. "Only for the Breakfast Club."
Ty's confession comes less than two weeks after he professed his love for Jauregui on his Instagram Story, writing that he was "bless and thankful to have u in my life my love," alongside a black-and-white photo of the two cuddled up in a crowd.
The couple -- who collaborated on Fifth Harmony's 2016 hit "Work From Home," as well as Ty's new album, Beach House 3 -- are rumored to have started dating in April. Though Ty and Jauregui, 21, have avoided confirming their relationship until now, they've posted several pics with each other on social media.
