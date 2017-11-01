Ty Dolla $ign Confirms Relationship With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui are official.

The 32-year-old singer confirmed he was dating the Fifth Harmony performer during a radio interview on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Tuesday.

"Just for you, I'll say yes," he teased. "Only for the Breakfast Club."

Ty's confession comes less than two weeks after he professed his love for Jauregui on his Instagram Story, writing that he was "bless and thankful to have u in my life my love," alongside a black-and-white photo of the two cuddled up in a crowd.