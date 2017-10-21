Ty Dolla $ign Professes His Love for Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui -- See the Sweet Pic!

Jauregui opened up to ET about fame and family this week.

“The word role model is quite an intense term,” she continued. “When one has the amount of influence and platform that we do, there is a sense of responsibility, to educate and share the knowledge I gain about the world as I grow.”

“Being able to effectively reach millions of people has a staggering impact,” she added. “The arts have always been a way humans connect and make sense of the world around them. There is no such thing as perfection but there is the drive to be better and do better for yourself and those around you. If I can help convey that message, then I’ve done my job as a ‘role model.’”

