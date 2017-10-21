News

Ty Dolla $ign Professes His Love for Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui -- See the Sweet Pic!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Ty Dolla $ign loves Lauren Jauregui. 

The 32-year-old singer shared a pic of the Fifth Harmony singer on his Instagram Story on Friday. 

"Blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love," he wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of the pair cuddled up in a crowd.

Jauregui shared the same photo on her Instagram Story on Friday without a caption. 

The couple, who have avoided confirming their relationship, are rumored to have started dating in April, when they surfaced on a Snapchat video at a bowling alley while celebrating the "Sucker for Pain" singer's 32nd birthday. He later posted a picture of himself with Jauregui, 21, and his family, on Instagram. 
 
The pair have since posted several snaps with each other on social media.

Jauregui opened up to ET about fame and family this week. 

“The word role model is quite an intense term,” she continued. “When one has the amount of influence and platform that we do, there is a sense of responsibility, to educate and share the knowledge I gain about the world as I grow.”

“Being able to effectively reach millions of people has a staggering impact,” she added. “The arts have always been a way humans connect and make sense of the world around them. There is no such thing as perfection but there is the drive to be better and do better for yourself and those around you. If I can help convey that message, then I’ve done my job as a ‘role model.’”

