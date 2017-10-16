Tyler Perry Dishes on Fatherhood, Bedtime Stories & Why Oprah Winfrey Is a ‘Wonderful’ Godmother (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry is opening up about life as a father and his little boy’s famous godmother, Oprah Winfrey!

The 48-year-old actor and director’s son, Aman, turns three next month and has one superstar godparent to help guide him through life as he grows older.

“Oprah is wonderful,” Perry told ET’s Kevin Frazier at the press junket for his new film, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. “I mean Oprah is everything you think she is. She is everything you've seen, everything you've read -- that's who she is. All the good stuff, that's her.”

Perry is relishing parenthood with his longtime partner, model and activist Gelila Bekele, and shared how his favorite part so far has been helping develop his child into a “great human being.”