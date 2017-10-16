Tyler Perry Dishes on Fatherhood, Bedtime Stories & Why Oprah Winfrey Is a ‘Wonderful’ Godmother (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry is opening up about life as a father and his little boy’s famous godmother, Oprah Winfrey!
The 48-year-old actor and director’s son, Aman, turns three next month and has one superstar godparent to help guide him through life as he grows older.
“Oprah is wonderful,” Perry told ET’s Kevin Frazier at the press junket for his new film, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. “I mean Oprah is everything you think she is. She is everything you've seen, everything you've read -- that's who she is. All the good stuff, that's her.”
Perry is relishing parenthood with his longtime partner, model and activist Gelila Bekele, and shared how his favorite part so far has been helping develop his child into a “great human being.”
“Every cliché is true, man,” he said. “Just having an opportunity to mold a great human being is a wonderful thing. To help nurture and cultivate his life, in whatever wonderful thing he is going to be, is really awesome.”
And little Aman is already one smart cookie! Perry shared how the youngster loves books and cleverly schemes around bedtime rules to try and score more storytelling time.
“I don't do characters with the books, but he's into Paw Patrol right now, so every night he gets three books [because] I tell him, 'I'm only reading three tonight,'” Perry said. “And what he'll do is bring 10, but we only get three, so we'll read the three and then I say, ‘OK you have to go to bed now.’ And he'll say, ‘Read them again. You said three, so just keep reading these three.’ Pretty smart already!”
Perry didn’t dish whether he and Aman are dressing up as Paw Patrol favorites for Halloween, but he’s getting into the spooky spirit with his new film, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, which hits theaters on Oct. 20.
The comedic horror flick is the 10th film in the Madea series, in which Perry plays -- among other characters -- a no-nonsense elderly woman. Perry said he’s happy that the beloved character gives fans “100 minutes to clear your head” considering “all the things going on in this country,” but he's unsure how long he will continue to portray her.
“If I'm 70 and I'm still doing Madea, then something is wrong, man, something is completely wrong,” he joked. “Something went wrong a long time ago!”
