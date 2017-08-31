Tyler Perry Reveals He's Donating $1 Million to Aid Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Tyler Perry is doing his part to make sure those affected by Hurricane Harvey are taken care of.
The media mogul shared on Facebook on Thursday that he would be donating a total of $1 million to aid victims of the disaster.
"This is about helping people, so if you want to give, I challenge you to find someone who has boots on the ground," Perry declared in a video message, in which he also defended Lakewood pastor Joel Osteen against criticisms that he and his megachurch weren't doing enough to help those displaced by the storm.
"I'm sending $250,000 to Lakewood, to make sure they can get all the supplies that people need, and I know for sure that they will. Also, I'm working with Beyonce's pastor [Rudy Rasmus], giving another $250,000 to Bread of Life to make sure that things are immediately getting to the people," he said, revealing that he's "saving $500,000 for other charities right now."
A source close to Perry tells ET that his generous spirit is influenced by his experience with Hurricane Katrina.
"As someone who is from New Orleans and was involved in helping those affected by Katrina, he knows all too well how this affects everyday lives and he wanted to do something to give back," the source explains.
