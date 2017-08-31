Tyler Perry Reveals He's Donating $1 Million to Aid Victims of Hurricane Harvey

"This is about helping people, so if you want to give, I challenge you to find someone who has boots on the ground," Perry declared in a video message, in which he also defended Lakewood pastor Joel Osteen against criticisms that he and his megachurch weren't doing enough to help those displaced by the storm.

"I'm sending $250,000 to Lakewood, to make sure they can get all the supplies that people need, and I know for sure that they will. Also, I'm working with Beyonce's pastor [Rudy Rasmus], giving another $250,000 to Bread of Life to make sure that things are immediately getting to the people," he said, revealing that he's "saving $500,000 for other charities right now."