Tyler Perry Stars Opposite Tyler Perry in NSFW Outtake From 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' (Exclusive)

After nearly a dozen Madea movies, you know what to expect by now: Tyler Perry in wigs and Tyler Perry in dresses and Tyler Perry in various old person prosthetics. And you get all of that in this one outtake from Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, debuting exclusively on ET, in which Madea and company offer some very explicit advice about dealing with bad breath.

"Daaamn! You need a dentist or a blowtorch or your tooth pulled or a plunger up in that motherf**ker," Joe (Perry) starts in this outtake, before Madea (also Perry) takes over, "Girl, you need to go to the CDC and have them check you. Hell, a dentist can't help you! Go to the CDC, tell them something is going on in your breath."

Perry not only stars, but wrote and directed Madea's second scarefest -- which takes place at a haunted campground -- and Boo 2! arrives on DVD with even more outtakes and deleted scenes, plus featurettes "Caddy Whack Boo" and one extolling Perry's character, Joe, called "Why We Love Joe!"

Boo 2! is available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on Jan. 30.

