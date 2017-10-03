Tyra Banks and Erik Asla Split After 5 Years Together

ET has reached out to reps for comment.



ET spoke to Banks last July, when she talked about the benefits of working with Asla professionally.

"It's so nice to be able to do things together," she gushed. "Because we love each other, I can be like, 'I hate this shot, what is this?' and he can be like, 'You stand there and you stare into my camera.' I'm like, 'I don't want to!' and he's like 'You stay there!'”

“I would never let some photographer talk to me that way, and he would never let some model talk to him that way, but because we're family, it's easy," she added.

In June, Banks Instagrammed a rare snap of their adorable son to celebrate Father's Day.

"To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -- York [heart emoji]," Banks captioned the sweet pic of York reaching out towards the camera.