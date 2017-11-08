Tyra Banks Opens Up About Son York, Shares the Hardest Part of Being a Working Mom (Exclusive)
Tyra Banks' son isn't waiting for the terrible twos! According to the America's Got Talent host, he's already a handful.
ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Banks at her recent photo shoot for Paper Magazine, where she revealed that behind all the makeup and glamour, she's just a working mom.
"I'm in the terrible 19-20-month-old thing right now," she confessed. "My mom says his personality is me now, and so she has no idea what he is going to be years from now. Like, is he going to be buck wild, insane, crazy?"
Banks and her boyfriend, Erik Asla, split in October after five years together. The pair welcomed their son York Banks Asla, in January, and according to Banks, motherhood has been a learning experience.
"Just how tired [I am]," the 44-year-old supermodel said of the biggest surprise about being a working mom. "I'm tired right now because I was up all night. He was waking up all night last night, and [needed a] bottle at 5:30 this morning."
"I do have a lot of help, but I don't have help all the time," she added. "So those moments when I'm like, in it and suffering, I'm like, 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing as a mama.'"
The model, host, actress and mother of one is worth a reported $90 million -- but that's because she's got her priorities straight.
"It's all about quality, not quantity," Banks said of advice she'd give to other moms. "When you're there, make sure that time is concentrated and rich."
"I'm guilty of, 'Oh, I'm here, but I'm here answering emails.' So I've actually taken email off of my phone, so that when I'm with my son, I'm with him," she shared.
The "Break the Internet" issue of Paper Magazine hits newsstands on Nov. 28.