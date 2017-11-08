Tyra Banks Opens Up About Son York, Shares the Hardest Part of Being a Working Mom (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks' son isn't waiting for the terrible twos! According to the America's Got Talent host, he's already a handful.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Banks at her recent photo shoot for Paper Magazine, where she revealed that behind all the makeup and glamour, she's just a working mom.

"I'm in the terrible 19-20-month-old thing right now," she confessed. "My mom says his personality is me now, and so she has no idea what he is going to be years from now. Like, is he going to be buck wild, insane, crazy?"

Banks and her boyfriend, Erik Asla, split in October after five years together. The pair welcomed their son York Banks Asla, in January, and according to Banks, motherhood has been a learning experience.