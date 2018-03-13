Tyra Banks Says First 'ANTM' Contestants Wore Her Clothes Because of Show's 'Cheap Budget' (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks invested more than just her time into America's Next Top Model.

In May, it will be 15 years since the competition show first premiered, and Banks admitted to ET's Cameron Mathison that she put her own money and wardrobe on the line that first season because the show had such a "cheap budget."

While at the season 13 premiere party for America's Got Talent, which she hosts, Banks admitted that she used her credit card to make the sets look better. "The judging room was actually blue drapes all around the room, but that was a hotel room," she disclosed." We moved the bed out and stuff."

The supermodel attends the season 13 premiere party for 'America's Got Talent' at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 12 in Pasadena, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Banks said she and the ANTM team were just doing "what we had to do," adding that she even had the contestants wear clothes from her closet.

"The girls in the first poster have my clothes on, these Victoria's Secret little, like, bando tops and skirts," she confessed. "Those are my clothes that I put in a trash bag for the airplane because I didn't want to put it in a suitcase because then I'd have to check it. I was scared that it would get lost and then we'd have no clothes for the poster."

It's clear that the 44-year-old supermodel can recognize talent, and that also goes for her 2-year-old son, York. "My son can count to 20 years old and he was able to do that at 18 months," she mused.

The doting mom added, "Oh, he's a really good dancer."

In addition to counting and busting a move with Mommy, Banks said her little boy "knows all of his colors."

"Now we're into silver and gold and rose gold," she gushed. "So, he's learning those now. Yeah, he's a smart boy."

The season 13 of America's Got Talent premieres May 29 on NBC, while America's Next Top Model airs Tuesday nights on VH1.

