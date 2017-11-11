Tyrese Gibson Apologizes to His Wife and Fans for Public Meltdown

Tyrese Gibson is sorry for his public meltdown.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday with a video message apologizing for his breakdown, claiming that his behavior was a result of medication.

"I just wanted to formally apologize to all of my fans, my wife, my friends, my loved ones and everyone that's gotten a million phone calls," Gibson said. "Have I been stressed about losing my daughter? Yes, but after seeing several psychiatrists and therapists trying to help me out, one of the psychiatrists suggested some medicine and it really f**ked me up in a real way."

"If you know me the way I know you do, you know that something had to be wrong, and I was not in my normal mindstate," he added.