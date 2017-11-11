Tyrese Gibson Apologizes to His Wife and Fans for Public Meltdown
Tyrese Gibson is sorry for his public meltdown.
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday with a video message apologizing for his breakdown, claiming that his behavior was a result of medication.
"I just wanted to formally apologize to all of my fans, my wife, my friends, my loved ones and everyone that's gotten a million phone calls," Gibson said. "Have I been stressed about losing my daughter? Yes, but after seeing several psychiatrists and therapists trying to help me out, one of the psychiatrists suggested some medicine and it really f**ked me up in a real way."
"If you know me the way I know you do, you know that something had to be wrong, and I was not in my normal mindstate," he added.
Gibson wrote in the video's caption that he doesn't have a mental illness, and doesn't "drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs."
"I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% - please don’t chalk this up as 'oversharing' a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology," he said. "Please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father........... This will NOT compromise my case.... This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds."
Gibson made headlines over the last few weeks after lashing out over both his custody battle and Dwayne Johnson's Fast & Furious spinoff.
ET caught up with the actor last week outside of the courthouse, where he got emotional over the custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter.
"They call me crazy, they said I'm having mental meltdowns on the internet -- I am," Tyrese told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Because... you're judging me because you still get to go home to your daughter. I don't have my baby."
"Listen to me, if she doesn't wrap this up," he added, "this nightmare's not gonna end, my baby's not home."
