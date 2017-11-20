Tyrese Gibson Awarded 50-50 Joint Custody of Daughter Shayla, Judge Denies Ex's Restraining Order Request
Tyrese Gibson will get to see his daughter again.
The Fast & Furious star was awarded joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, on Friday, while a Los Angeles County judge denied ex-wife Norma Gibson's domestic violence restraining order request, according to court documents obtained by ET.
According to the ruling, neither party will be allowed to use corporal punishment with Shayla, and Tyrese must enroll in parenting classes on discipline.
After the ruling, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to express his relief.
"Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married," he wrote. "It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority."
The custody battle, in addition to his very public feud with Fast 9 co-star Dwayne Johnson, has led to Gibson to go on several Instagram rants recently. Earlier this month, Tyrese took to Instagram to apologize to his wife and fans for the meltdown.
"I just wanted to formally apologize to all of my fans, my wife, my friends, my loved ones and everyone that's gotten a million phone calls," Tyrese said. "Have I been stressed about losing my daughter? Yes, but after seeing several psychiatrists and therapists trying to help me out, one of the psychiatrists suggested some medicine and it really f**ked me up in a real way."
"If you know me the way I know you do, you know that something had to be wrong, and I was not in my normal mindstate," he added.
Meanwhile, ET caught up with Tyrese outside the courthouse in early November, where he got emotional speaking about his custody battle.
"They call me crazy, they said I'm having mental meltdowns on the internet -- I am," Tyrese told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Because... you're judging me because you still get to go home to your daughter. I don't have my baby."
"Listen to me, if she doesn't wrap this up," he added, "this nightmare's not gonna end, my baby's not home."
