Tyrese Gibson Blames Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast and Furious 9' Delay
There's more trouble brewing in the Fast and Furious family.
Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram today to slam his co-star, Dwayne Johnson, and accuse him of holding up the next installment of the franchise. According to Variety, Fast 9 was set to be released in April of 2019, but has been pushed back a year for unspecified reasons.
"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," wrote Gibson in the caption, which accompanies a new release date of April 10, 2020 and the hashtag #F9.
"#FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?," Gibson continues.
Then things get shady, as the actor throws a jab about Johnson's film, Baywatch, not doing well at the box office.
"#NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic," he writes.
RELATED: Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to 'Say Goodbye' to 'Fast & Furious' Franchise -- Here's Why!
This isn't the first time Gibson has blasted Johnson on Instagram over the Fast series.
In September, Gibson left a now-deleted comment on a post from the wrestler-turned-actor, where Johnson appeared to be signing a contract, imploring him not to let a rumored spinoff featuring his character, Agent Hobbs, push back Fast 9's release.
RELATED: 'Fast 9': Tyrese Gibson Calls Out Dwayne Johnson Over Rumored Solo Spinoff
“I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie,” Gibson wrote in the lengthy comment. “I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced.”
“Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was?? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro,” the 38-year-old actor added. “We can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal ‘Fast & Furious’ FANS down on any level from pushing the date.”
RELATED: Vin Diesel Announces 'Fast & Furious' Live Tour
In this most recent post, though, Gibson remains firm on calling out his co-star.
"And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April," he adds.
For more on the Fast and Furious drama, watch the video below!