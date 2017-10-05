News

Tyrese Gibson Blames Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast and Furious 9' Delay

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There's more trouble brewing in the Fast and Furious family.

Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram today to slam his co-star, Dwayne Johnson, and accuse him of holding up the next installment of the franchise. According to Variety, Fast 9 was set to be released in April of 2019, but has been pushed back a year for unspecified reasons. 

"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," wrote Gibson in the caption, which accompanies a new release date of April 10, 2020 and the hashtag #F9.

"#FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?," Gibson continues.

Then things get shady, as the actor throws a jab about Johnson's film, Baywatch, not doing well at the box office. 

"#NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic," he writes.

This isn't the first time Gibson has blasted Johnson on Instagram over the Fast series. 

In September, Gibson left a now-deleted comment on a post from the wrestler-turned-actor, where Johnson appeared to be signing a contract, imploring him not to let a rumored spinoff featuring his character, Agent Hobbs, push back Fast 9's release.

“I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie,” Gibson wrote in the lengthy comment. “I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced.”

“Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was?? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro,” the 38-year-old actor added. “We can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal ‘Fast & Furious’ FANS down on any level from pushing the date.”

In this most recent post, though, Gibson remains firm on calling out his co-star.

"And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April," he adds.

