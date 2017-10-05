Tyrese Gibson Blames Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast and Furious 9' Delay

There's more trouble brewing in the Fast and Furious family.

Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram today to slam his co-star, Dwayne Johnson, and accuse him of holding up the next installment of the franchise. According to Variety, Fast 9 was set to be released in April of 2019, but has been pushed back a year for unspecified reasons.

"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," wrote Gibson in the caption, which accompanies a new release date of April 10, 2020 and the hashtag #F9.

"#FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?," Gibson continues.