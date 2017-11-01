Tyrese Gibson Declares He's Out of the 'Fast & Furious' Franchise If Dwayne Johnson 'Is In'

Grown men are still arguing about movie franchises on Instagram!

Tyrese Gibson continued to openly vent about his co-star, Dwayne Johnson's, upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff film on social media, taking it to the next level by declaring that if Agent Hobbs rejoins the team for Fast 9, Roman Pearce will be tapping out.

"Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ the 38-year-old actor wrote. "I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughter's survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a 'Clown'......"