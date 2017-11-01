Tyrese Gibson Declares He's Out of the 'Fast & Furious' Franchise If Dwayne Johnson 'Is In'
Grown men are still arguing about movie franchises on Instagram!
Tyrese Gibson continued to openly vent about his co-star, Dwayne Johnson's, upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff film on social media, taking it to the next level by declaring that if Agent Hobbs rejoins the team for Fast 9, Roman Pearce will be tapping out.
"Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ the 38-year-old actor wrote. "I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughter's survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a 'Clown'......"
MORE: Tyrese Gibson Keeps 'Fast and Furious' Feud Going, Posts Video of Dwayne Johnson Calling His Album 'Dog S**t'
Gibson went on to seemingly call out Johnson's chiseled physique, writing, "#CandyA**B***hMade All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these n**s selfish champ...... pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone -#OurChildrenMatter."
MORE: Dwayne Johnson Shades Tyrese Gibson on Instagram as the 'Fast & Furious' Drama Continues...
OK, this is starting to get a little 2 Fast 2 Furious.
As to whether the Fast franchise could write out Gibson’s character -- or fire the actor -- a source close to the franchise tells ET, “absolutely," while noting they will not "start shooting Fast 9 until probably 2019,” so anything could happen.
“The reality is that the franchise would be hard-pressed to get Dwayne [Johnson] back into Fast 9, so it’s kind of moot,” the source adds.
MORE: Vin Diesel Speaks Out On Dwayne Johnson & Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Fast 9’ Feud
Whatever happens, we'll almost surely see all the drama unfold with entirely no omission on Gibson's 'gram.
Watch the video below if you need to catch up on the Fast feud.