Tyrese Gibson Jets Out of 'Toxic' LA as Child Abuse Investigation Is Dropped
Tyrese Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse.
A source close to the Fast & Furious star tells ET that the Department of Children and Family Services has dropped its investigation, which is protocol due to his ex-wife, Norma Gibson's, request for a restraining order alleging he abused their daughter.
In August, Norma -- who has been divorced from Tyrese since 2009 -- alleged in court documents that Tyrese hit and beat their daughter to the ground. Tyrese claims the allegations are false.
MORE: Tyrese Gibson Says He Was 'Never Mad' at Dwayne Johnson, But Continues to Slam Him
Meanwhile, Tyrese went on Instagram on Thursday to reveal he was taking a trip out of "toxic" Los Angeles following his recent meltdowns on social media against his Fast co-star, Dwayne Johnson, as well as Norma.
"I hope and pray that all of this toxic bulls**t goes away soon," the 38-year-old actor wrote. "I’m a positive father aka person who loves to laugh and inspire - I️ have a gift and that’s to connect to and with people."
MORE: Tyrese Gibson Sobs 'Please Don't Take My Baby' in Emotional Plea to Ex-Wife, Later Says He's 'OK'
On Friday, Tyrese shared that he's in London, meditating and practicing yoga to deal with the turmoil in his life.
After Tyrese pleaded on Instagram with his ex-wife to "please not take my baby away," ET spoke with the actor at the courthouse on Thursday, where he got emotional about the custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter.
"They call me crazy, they said I'm having mental meltdowns on the internet -- I am," Tyrese told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Because... you're judging me because you still get to go home to your daughter. I don't have my baby."
MORE: Tyrese Declares He's Out of the 'Fast & Furious' Franchise If Dwayne Johnson 'Is In'
"Listen to me, if she doesn't wrap this up," he added, "this nightmare's not gonna end, my baby's not home."
Watch the video below for more.