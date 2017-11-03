Tyrese Gibson Jets Out of 'Toxic' LA as Child Abuse Investigation Is Dropped

Tyrese Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse.

A source close to the Fast & Furious star tells ET that the Department of Children and Family Services has dropped its investigation, which is protocol due to his ex-wife, Norma Gibson's, request for a restraining order alleging he abused their daughter.

In August, Norma -- who has been divorced from Tyrese since 2009 -- alleged in court documents that Tyrese hit and beat their daughter to the ground. Tyrese claims the allegations are false.