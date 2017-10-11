Tyrese Gibson Keeps 'Fast and Furious' Feud Going, Posts Video of Dwayne Johnson Calling His Album 'Dog S**t'

Tyrese Gibson is not letting Dwayne Johnson off the hook for anything.

On Wednesday, the actor-singer posted a video of his Fast and the Furious co-star dissing his 2015 R&B album, Black Rose.

"Haters come in many forms," Gibson captioned the clip, which is actually two years old.

Johnson does not hold back in the video, calling the album "the biggest piece of dog s**t that I've ever heard."