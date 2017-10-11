Tyrese Gibson Keeps 'Fast and Furious' Feud Going, Posts Video of Dwayne Johnson Calling His Album 'Dog S**t'
Tyrese Gibson is not letting Dwayne Johnson off the hook for anything.
On Wednesday, the actor-singer posted a video of his Fast and the Furious co-star dissing his 2015 R&B album, Black Rose.
"Haters come in many forms," Gibson captioned the clip, which is actually two years old.
Johnson does not hold back in the video, calling the album "the biggest piece of dog s**t that I've ever heard."
"I never want to hear it again, and I'm never going to f**king forgive him for wasting my time. That is time I will never get back," the wrestler-turned-actor added.
It's a little unclear why Johnson dislikes the album so much, but Gibson's video reveal is just the latest shot fired in a shade war between the two.
On Monday, Johnson shared a video on Instagram that teases his Fast & Furious spinoff movie with Jason Statham, revealing it will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.
"Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way," Johnson captioned the post, adding, "Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea."
To end the post, he used the hashtag "#CandyA**esNeedNotApply," a pointed callback to a remark he made last year about Vin Diesel on Instagram, as the co-stars had on-set drama that spilled over to social media.
Over the past week, Gibson has been hitting social media hard, blaming Johnson for delaying the release of Fast 9.
"#FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?" he wrote on a post last Thursday.
He also dissed Johnson's poorly received Baywatch film from earlier in the year, writing, "Will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."
As those two continue their online battle, Diesel, meanwhile, seemingly sided with Gibson at first, sharing a photo of himself, Gibson and the late Paul Walker, captioned, "Brotherhood."
But Diesel also shared a post last Friday that showed a photo of himself with Johnson, saying, "I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault."
So far, no other leads from the franchise have entered the fray between Gibson and Johnson.
