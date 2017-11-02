Tyrese Gibson Says He Was 'Never Mad' at Dwayne Johnson, Continues to Slam Him: You Are Not the People's Champ

Tyrese Gibson is over his feud with Dwayne Johnson... or is he?

In a heated Instagram post on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor insisted he "was never mad at The Rock," before continuing to slam his Fast & Furious co-star for pursuing his spinoff movie.

"FYI I was never mad at The Rock - I was just mad that he was 'pitched' an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally," Gibson wrote alongside a pic of himself and Lee Daniels. "I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie. Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism, to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE."

"So the rock how does it feel bro?.... going home to your daughter every night," he asked. "It’s was 60 days before I seen my baby..... and all I asked you to do 'privately' was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all....... You are simply NOT the people’s champ..... you are a selfish champ."