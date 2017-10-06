Tyrese Gibson Slams 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff: 'The Real Selfish #CandyA** Revealed'
Tyrese Gibson is not happy with Dwayne Johnson.
After Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he would be starring in a Fast and Furious spinoff film alongside Jason Statham, Gibson blasted the actor in a series of tweets on Friday.
"The real selfish #CandyA** revealed," wrote Gibson. "And why you on twitter..?? You lost my number right? I'm at you when I see you #Family."
"You still promoting a movie that no one wants to see made you clown," he continued.
READ: Dwayne Johnson Defends 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff Amid Drama With Co-Stars
Gibson has been calling out Johnson on social media for supposedly delaying the release of Fast 9, which was pushed back to an April 10, 2020 release, most recently in several angry Instagram posts specifically about Johnson's spinoff.
“They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie#OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel#PaulWalker#RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!” Gibson wrote, implying he was offered a solo film at one point.
A source tells ET, though, that Gibson’s claim about a spinoff is “one hundred percent not true." “He wasn’t offered a spinoff,” the source said.
RELATED: Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to 'Say Goodbye' to 'Fast & Furious' Franchise -- Here's Why!
According to Variety, the next installment in the Fast and Furious franchise was originally set to be released in April 2019, but was pushed back a year for unspecified reasons.
The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Johnson/Statham spinoff would be released in July 2019.
Now, with Johnson confirming the news on Twitter, the 38-year-old Gibson seems angrier than ever.
"He's on twitter and won't hit my cell @TheRock this is the people's champ? #ShawHobbsEpicFailure you came here to break up the fast family," Gibson ended his Twitter rant.
RELATED: 'Fast 9': Tyrese Gibson Calls Out Dwayne Johnson Over Rumored Solo Spinoff
Johnson famously referred to some of his male co-stars as "candya**es" on Instagram before production on The Fate of the Furious wrapped, sparking rumors of a feud between himself and Vin Diesel.
But in April, Diesel downplayed the supposed rift.
“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne," Diesel told USA Today.
RELATED: The Rock Doesn't Regret Calling 'Fast & Furious' Co-Stars 'Candy A**es': 'I Was Very Clear With What I Said'
On Thursday, Vin Diesel shared a photo of himself with co-stars Gibson and the late Paul Walker, with the caption, "Brotherhood…," potentially indicating that he may be taking Gibson's side in the Fast feud.
For more on the Fast and Furious drama, watch the video below.