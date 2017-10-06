Tyrese Gibson Slams 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff: 'The Real Selfish #CandyA** Revealed'

Tyrese Gibson is not happy with Dwayne Johnson.

After Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he would be starring in a Fast and Furious spinoff film alongside Jason Statham, Gibson blasted the actor in a series of tweets on Friday.

"The real selfish #CandyA** revealed," wrote Gibson. "And why you on twitter..?? You lost my number right? I'm at you when I see you #Family."

"You still promoting a movie that no one wants to see made you clown," he continued.