Tyrese Gibson Sobs 'Please Don't Take My Baby' in Emotional Plea to Ex-Wife, Later Says He's 'OK'
Tyrese Gibson is not taking his contentious custody battle for his only child, 10-year-old daughter Shayla, lightly.
The Fast and Furious star posted an emotional video to his Facebook page on Wednesday, sobbing as he seemingly tried to get a message through to his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, who alleged in court documents that Tyrese hit and beat their daughter to the ground back in August. Tyrese claims the allegations are false.
In the video, Tyrese, sporting a 'Shayla Rocks' hoodie, exclaims, "Look at this. You take my one from me... I'm not gonna sit here and paint the picture of systematic racism, I'm just going to say the uninvolved fathers has made it bad for the involved fathers because our voices are someway, somehow being drowned out."
“Don’t take my baby," he adds, now fully in tears. "Don't take my baby, please. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, OK? I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening 'cause no one’s in the courtroom.”
Tyrese continues on, explaining that he's "not doing anything illegal."
"I'm at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?" he says. "Oh my God. My Shayla. And ain't nobody showing up for me. I've got all these millionaire friends, I've got billionaire friends. I've been there for you, why is nobody there for me?"
"I don't hate you, Norma. I don't know why you hate me, but I don't hate you," he adds. "But you can't just wake up on Sept. 11 and just decide to accuse me of something I didn't do."
Tyrese also alludes to the fact that he and his new wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, are trying to expand their family.
"Shayla... my first and only pregnancy... 'til this day," he says. "Well, I got another one on the way, but he's not here yet."
Please guys pray for me and my wife’s strength and love.... Women of our world our QUEENS - please stand in prayer with my wife.... and our angel SHAYLA ..... #DaddyLovesYouShaylaNoMatterWhat We are Not just married we are happily married that’s when this unexpected attack happened - I’m ONLY speaking out publicly Because I’ve learned SO much I’m from the hood but have never ever been on trail I repeat EVER....... My main take away is speak TRUTH to POWER and IF you’re telling the truth you should never ever settle for what they’re offering cause we did nothing wrong...... I’m on my way back to court.... I guess this week after being away from my angel for 60 days no text, no calls, no Facetime and an empty room and bed with no kisses at night before bed me and my wife have been suffering just like I know other real and involved “fathers” have been suffering so I’m on my way and I hope and pray that the your honor in good conscious make the decision to protect our angel - NoRMA I don’t hate you I just simply and literally moved on - I’m not just married I’m HAPPILY MARRIED to Shaylas example, Yes is true I didn’t just selfishly marry I was on a mission to find my daughters example, her blueprint, her consistent point of reference for what class and sophistication and the power of education and being selfless a feminist, activist, women’s marches working inside the prison systems, children’s services that’s WHO I married proud Shayla I married a licensed social worker and she’s SO SO SO powerful and amazing and like your father she’s in LOVE with the lord Jesus Christ........ I’m almost out of money....... but I want you to know I’m willing to liquidate and lose it all cause I’m not a Singer, I’m not an actor I’m not a man with material possessions I’m Shaylas FATHER........................................ Pray for us..... please men and women of God pray for us and we have been and still doing the same for you........ “Father” a full on committed FATHER...... Fathers worldwide please I wanna share with you something I learned google Psychology #Enmeshment and watch videos - then google what’s called #ParentingAlienation This is illegal, damaging and very harming to our innocent angels and its causes lifetime effects if you don’t get in on it early....... Please don’t make this about men vs women that’s not what this is please it’s about FATHERS vs LIERS - And the lies that people are ENMESHED IN!!!!!!!! One day I will get you back........ One day your mother needs help.... And if I lose you over this post...... I hope they ultimately decide to do what’s IN your best interest...... But no MATTER WHAT I WILL NEVER EVER GIVE UP ON YOU AND I WILL NEVER ATOP PRESENTING FACTS........ Being honest in honorable and Me and your new step mother are raising an honorable little girl..... God will get you back to me I promise you.... he will.... I’m Jesus name we pray..... and yes fathers were praying for you too.... When we do right we should ALL be rewarded with our babies........ we work HARD and put it all on the line for our babies........ Honorable Queens and mothers of the world I just wanna send my love and Say THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Posted by Tyrese Gibson on Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Despite what seemed to be a breakdown, Tyrese later told fans on Instagram that he's doing all right.
"Contrary to what some of you may believe, I'm actually OK," he said in the video. "And I'm not putting this up to calm people down."
Tyrese posted another video on Thursday, explaining in the caption, "Visionaries BOLD people of God - I will get back to entertaining you guys as a entertainer soon...... Right now NOTHING I️ repeat NOTHING ELSE MATTERS BUT MY DAUGHTER."
He revealed in the video that he was on his way to court and asked fans to pray for him and his daughter. Watch below:
In response to the Facebook video Tyrese posted on Wednesday, Norma’s attorney, Aleen Khanjian, tells ET, “He had a court ordered, professionally monitored, dinner visit with his daughter last night. He knew that since Monday. His emotional outburst yesterday was nothing more than a means of misleading and manipulating his friends and fans."
Additionally, a source close to the situation tells ET that Tyrese showed up late to the scheduled dinner and spent about five minutes with his daughter. The source also says that, at this time, Shayla has not testified in court. Shayla gave an interview with the LAPD that sparked this investigation, and instead of Tyrese’s legal team allowing that to be brought into evidence, they prefer to put Shayla on the stand and cross-examine her in open court.
The source adds that, due to her young age and the fact that it's not a closed court, Norma does not want Shayla to testify.
On top of his legal drama with Norma, Tyrese is in the middle of an ongoing feud with Dwayne Johnson over Fast 9.
-- Additional reporting by Rande Iaboni