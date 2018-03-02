Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Daughter Maya Joins 'Stranger Things' Season 3
Stranger Things is bringing a new face to Hawkins.
Netflix revealed on Friday that Maya Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's 19-year-old daughter, is joining the cast for the third season of the hit sci-fi series.
Maya, who currently stars in the BBC miniseries, Little Women, will play Robin on Stranger Things, an "alternative girl" who uncovers a dark secret in the town.
"Maya Thurman-Hawke is headed to Hawkins as Robin, an 'alternative girl,'" Netflix tweeted, along with a photo of the actress. "That is her literal character description so get ready for some angst."
But that's not the only casting news that Netflix dropped. The streaming platform also shared that Priah Ferguson, aka Lucas' scene-stealing little sister, Erica, is returning to the show as a recurring character.
From her updated character description, expect the 11-year-old actress -- who has also appeared on FX's Atlanta -- to have an expanded role and bring along some new friends on a "wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat."
"Erica is coming back to roast us all — and she's bringing 'an army of friends!'" Netflix tweeted.
Can't wait to meet Robin and all of Erica's friends! We just hope they don't get Barb'd... or even worse, Bob'd.
Stranger Things 3 has no set release date. However, watch the video below for a hint of what to expect that was dropped by another returning star, Gaten Matarazzo.
