Uma Thurman Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Misconduct, Says ‘Me Too’

Thurman referenced her previous vow to speak out about the Weinstein scandal, using the popular hashtag “me too,” used by people talking about their own sexual harassment and assault.

She concluded the post by directly naming Weinstein, writing, “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned.”

Thurman didn’t clarify in the post whether or not Weinstein had ever behaved inappropriately toward her. Her Kill Bill director, Quentin Tarantino, previously spoke about the allegations against Weinstein in a New York Times interview, saying, he “knew enough to do more than I did.”

Tarantino’s ex-girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, was one of the woman to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, saying he gave her an unwanted massage and followed her to her hotel room and home.

“I was shocked and appalled,” Tarantino said of his reaction to Sorvino's accusations. “I couldn’t believe he would do that so openly. I was like: ‘Really? Really?’ But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira.”

Since the NYT printed an expose surrounding the claims against Weinstein, more than 60 women in the industry have come forward to tell their own accounts of sexual harassment and/or assault regarding Weinstein. For more on the scandal, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT: