Uma Thurman Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Misconduct, Says ‘Me Too’
Don’t mess with Beatrix Kiddo. Uma Thurman took to Instagram on Thursday to express a very serious Thanksgiving message and to break her silence about Harvey Weinstein for the first time.
Posting a black and white photo of herself looking angry from the Kill Bill films, Thurman, 47, started off by wishing her followers a Happy Thanksgiving.
“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.”
Thurman referenced her previous vow to speak out about the Weinstein scandal, using the popular hashtag “me too,” used by people talking about their own sexual harassment and assault.
She concluded the post by directly naming Weinstein, writing, “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned.”
Thurman didn’t clarify in the post whether or not Weinstein had ever behaved inappropriately toward her. Her Kill Bill director, Quentin Tarantino, previously spoke about the allegations against Weinstein in a New York Times interview, saying, he “knew enough to do more than I did.”
Tarantino’s ex-girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, was one of the woman to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, saying he gave her an unwanted massage and followed her to her hotel room and home.
“I was shocked and appalled,” Tarantino said of his reaction to Sorvino's accusations. “I couldn’t believe he would do that so openly. I was like: ‘Really? Really?’ But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira.”
Since the NYT printed an expose surrounding the claims against Weinstein, more than 60 women in the industry have come forward to tell their own accounts of sexual harassment and/or assault regarding Weinstein. For more on the scandal, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
WATCH: Ashley Judd Tears Up in First Interview Since Harvey Weinstein Fallout
MORE: Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith Speak Out on Harvey Weinstein Allegations
MORE: Keith Urban Performs Empowering 'Female' Song Following Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal