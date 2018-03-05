'UnREAL' Boss Explains That Final OMG Moment (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Monday's episode of UnREAL.

Well, UnREAL went from 0 to 100 in a jiffy.

On Monday's episode, titled "Shield," reality TV producer Quinn (Constance Zimmer) pulled a major Quinn move when she spies one of the Everlasting bachelors, the hot Australian surfer-turned-Peace Corps hippie, from the control room in a deeply private moment with Rachel (Shiri Appleby), who has clearly taken a liking to him, at his hammock.

What happened next shouldn't be all that surprising: Either frustrated by Rachel's obvious affection for August or annoyed by Chet's (Craig Bierko) admission that she was difficult to be with during their relationship, she brings August into her office and has sex with him on her desk. Not exactly a couth thing to do when you're the boss.

"The reasons that she sleeps with August, they're certainly very layered," showrunner Stacy Rukeyser tells ET. "It's certainly the guy Rachel's had an eye on, for sure, but I think Quinn sleeping with August has a lot more to do with Crystal, Chet's 24-year-old girlfriend. She's come into this world and Chet says, 'She's just easier, Quinnie.'"

"The implications that somehow Quinn or how she was or is was the reason that their relationship didn't work is so heartbreaking and offensive that I believe very easily that she would make herself feel better by sleeping with a hot guy," Rukeyser continues. "To me, it has a lot to do with that."

Rukeyser notes that even though Quinn and Rachel's dynamic isn't healthy by any means, there's still a powerful bond between the two women that won't ever be broken -- no matter how much strife they might find themselves embroiled in.

"Quinn and Rachel are the central love story of the series," Rukeyser says. "You could also say it's a co-dependent relationship, but they are drawn to each other."

UnREAL airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

