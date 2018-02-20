'UnREAL' Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 3 Premieres!

Can you believe it's been 561 days since the last new episode of UnREAL aired?!

Yup, that's right. We have not seen or heard from Rachel (Shiri Appleby), Quinn (Constance Zimmer), or the rest of our dysfunctional Everlasting family since August of 2016. Let's put this TV injustice into perspective. When the last all-new episode of UnREAL aired, President Obama was still in the Oval Office, Suicide Squad was just hitting theaters and the 2016 Summer Olympics were in full swing.

With season three of Lifetime's critically acclaimed drama finally debuting on Monday, Feb. 26, we're gifting all you wifeys with the ultimate pre-premiere present: a comprehensive recap video of all the chaos and craziness from UnREAL's first two seasons.

Press play on our exclusive video above to catch up on all of Everlasting's juiciest behind-the-scenes drama and get a special sneak peek of what's ahead in season three. (We're especially pumped for all of the delicious eye candy walking around the Everlasting mansion thanks to the new Suitress' quest to find love.)

UnREAL season three premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

