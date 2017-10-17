'UnREAL' Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here -- Plus, Find Out When It Premieres!

Men, more men and man buns -- that's what season three of UnREAL is all about!

The Lifetime series' long-awaited third season will premiere on Feb. 26, and to celebrate, the network released a brand new trailer filled with plenty of "television gold."

This time, it's a smart, new suitress (Caitlin FitzGerald) in the driver's seat (get it? because of last season's car crash) as Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby) struggle to keep up. And Everlasting's men don't disappoint, either.

"I thought women were dramatic," Quinn quips in the clip as she watches the suitors engaged in a fistfight.