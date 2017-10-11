Unreleased Whitney Houston Recordings to Debut in Honor of 'The Bodyguard's 25th Anniversary (Exclusive)

The album will feature a collection of unreleased live and studio recordings from Houston's The Bodyguard Tour from 1993 to 1995, an alternate version of a remix of "I'm Every Woman" and other alternate versions of audio recordings from The Bodyguard film.

In addition, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is honoring the classic film starring Houston and Kevin Costner by re-releasing special features for select digital retailers on Oct. 31.

On Nov. 4, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which served as a backdrop for much of the 1992 blockbuster, where Houston performed "I Have Nothing" and "I Will Always Love You," will celebrate with an invite-only listening party and movie screening, as well as special activities throughout the resort. Fans have the opportunity to RSVP for the listening party and movie screening starting on Friday, through Houston's website.