'This Is Us' Co-Stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson Rock Same Blue Hue to SAG Awards

This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz all had the blues at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night -- but in the best way possible! All three lovely ladies rocked a nearly identical shade of cobalt.

Moore, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series, shimmered in a slinky, custom Ralph Lauren embroidered sequined slip dress, which she paired with a black Judith Leiber clutch, Niwaka jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Watson upped the drama, shining in a strapless, sculptural electric blue Rubin Singer gown that featured an asymmetrical neckline, gathered skirt and knee-high slit. She accessorized with a Tyler Ellis clutch, AMP Monaco jewels and metallic peep-toe Nicholas Kirkwood heels, and she went for old Hollywood drama with her loose waves and bold red lip.

As for Metz, she opted for a playful, cap-sleeve custom Kate Spade New York number that featured a ruffled neckline and skirt, as well as embroidered flowers. She topped off her look with a chic updo and plum lip, adding a little sparkle with teardrop diamond earrings and a diamond ring set by Forevermark.

The trio apparently hadn't planned their coordinated attire, however. Moore, 33, documented the entire night on her Instagram Story, and during the show, she shared just how surprised she was to match her co-stars.



"We're at the SAG [Awards], and we're all in the same color," the 33-year-old actress said in a video that panned over all three outfits.



"We did not plan it!" Watson, 36, chimed in.



"We're all on the same page," Moore concluded.

It was a big night for not just the three main women of This Is Us but the entire cast. The beloved NBC drama took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Sterling K. Brown scored The Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, making him the first black actor to even win in the category.

To find out more about the show's two wins, watch the video below.

