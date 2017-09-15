'This Is Us' Debuts New Season 2 Footage and It Will Make You More Emotional Than Ever
We’re not crying, you’re crying!
This Is Us debuted new revealing scenes from its anticipated sophomore season on Friday afternoon, just days before the Emmys (where it’s up for the top drama prize), and we’re absolutely beside ourselves.
In the new footage, which begins around the 1:09 mark, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is seen pulling up to a home in the fashion station wagon alone the morning after her big fight with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). Teenage Kate (Hannah Zeile) questions her mother’s earlier than expected arrival: “What is Mom doing back?” she inquires to her siblings.
“There’s change afoot. Change is coming,” Ventimiglia warns, with a tense scene between Jack, Rebecca and the Big Three, at a local diner. Though it’s unclear what’s being said in that particular moment, it’s a possibility that Jack and Rebecca could be breaking the devastating news to their kids that they are separating for the time being.
RELATED: Justin Hartley Teases Proposal on 'This Is Us' Season Premiere
“You see the good. You see the bad. You see it all starting to come together or you see it all really go the other way and completely fall apart,” Ventimiglia adds, as snapshots of a forlorn Jack, a sad Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Rebecca embracing Randall (Sterling K. Brown) play through.
Elsewhere in the video, it’s revealed that Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have moved in together and their intimate moment is unexpectedly interrupted by Kevin (Justin Hartley), who is in a bit of a bind over whether to choose career (starring in the fictional Ron Howard movie) or love (reuniting with his ex-wife Sophie). Randall’s desire to follow in his parents’ footsteps and adopt a child also begins to cause a strain in his marriage to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).
Watch the trailer below and make sure you have a box of tissues by your side.
RELATED: Mandy Moore's 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley Gush Over Her Engagement!
Back in August, NBC released the very first scene from the season two premiere, which features Brown, Moore and Ventimiglia. The scene opens with Randall asking Rebecca for advice on how to move forward with his wish to adopt when Beth is “struggling” with the idea. To calm his nerves, he asks his mother to recall the story of how she and Jack decided to adopt him on that fateful day.
There have been plenty of season two sprinkled throughout from the cast and the producers over the past several weeks. But for more on what we can expect in the new season, check out the video below.
This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.