'This Is Us' Debuts New Season 2 Footage and It Will Make You More Emotional Than Ever

This Is Us debuted new revealing scenes from its anticipated sophomore season on Friday afternoon, just days before the Emmys (where it’s up for the top drama prize), and we’re absolutely beside ourselves.

In the new footage, which begins around the 1:09 mark, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is seen pulling up to a home in the fashion station wagon alone the morning after her big fight with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). Teenage Kate (Hannah Zeile) questions her mother’s earlier than expected arrival: “What is Mom doing back?” she inquires to her siblings.

“There’s change afoot. Change is coming,” Ventimiglia warns, with a tense scene between Jack, Rebecca and the Big Three, at a local diner. Though it’s unclear what’s being said in that particular moment, it’s a possibility that Jack and Rebecca could be breaking the devastating news to their kids that they are separating for the time being.