'This Is Us' Digs Into Why Kate Feels Guilty Over Jack's Death and It's Heartbreaking

From her dad sticking up for her at her 10th birthday party (when her “friends” went to Kevin’s bash instead) to telling her he sees her just the way she is at the pool, Kate’s always had Jack in her corner -- more so than her mom. Because of that, she’s propped him up on a pedestal, understandably so. Is there lingering guilt over not being able to be that pillar of strength for Jack during his deep-seeded struggles with alcoholism? Did Jack and Rebecca, whose differing views on how to nurture Kate, come to a head at some point, causing the two to have a massive fight and set off a fatal downward spiral? Was blame squarely placed on Kate, which could explain her hurtful comments toward Rebecca in the present day?

ET posed these questions to Chrissy Metz, who remained coy about how Kate factors into the whole picture but offered an enticing nugget about the season’s upcoming revelations, including when Kate (or the family) got that dog of theirs. “We’re going to find out more details about Jack’s death and you saw the fire,” the 37-year-old actress said, referencing the shocking final scene from last week’s premiere. “But, you’re going to discover that multiple people feel responsible for the death.” Hmm...

Though Tuesday’s episode really honed in on Jack’s alcoholism in his adult life, creator Dan Fogelman noted that the thread continues to inform his arc as the season progresses. “It’s going to be very much about the underbelly of this guy, who still is the fantastic, most perfect husband in the world,” Fogelman told ET. “[But] like all of us, [he] has his demons and that’s very much what his story is this year.”

What did you think of Tuesday’s episode? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below or on Twitter via @etnow!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.